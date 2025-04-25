Okeechobee man who barricaded self in house arrested in fatal shooting, sheriff's office says

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in the Quail Acres subdivision Wednesday night.

Deputies had responded to a standoff situation, in which a man barricaded himself in his residence, but was later taken into custody after hours of negotiation.

Richard Harvey Daugherty, 64, has been identified as the shooter. The victim has not yet been identified but the sheriff's office says they were transported to HCA Raulerson Hospital and later pronounced dead.

Daugherty is currently in Okeechobee County Jail and is being held without bond until a first appearance.

OCSO is still investigating this case and asks anyone with information to call Detective Brady Rogers (863)763-3117 Ext. 5111 or Detective Skylar Casian (863)763-3117 Ext. 5104.