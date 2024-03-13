Okeechobee man faces 10 charges of possession of child sexual abuse material

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 60-year-old Okeechobee man is facing 10 felony charges of possession of child sexual abuse material.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested Wayne Adams on Tuesday. Adams was booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The investigation began on Jan. 16 after FDLE agents identified an unknown internet user downloading electronic files depicting sexual abuse of children. Through the investigative and legal process, Adams was identified as the user downloading the files.

On Feb. 13, FDLE Fort Myers agents served a search warrant at Adams’ residence and seized electronic devices.

They identified multiple files containing the depiction of children being sexually abused. Some children were toddlers.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.