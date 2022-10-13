Okeechobee detective accidentally shot after friend thought gun wasn't loaded, sheriff's office says

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Two people, including an off-duty Okeechobee police detective, were shot Wednesday evening after a person handling a gun thought the weapon wasn't loaded.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said the detective was having a get-together with friends at their residence.

At some point, the detective showed two friends their gun collection in a separate room away from the get-together.

Investigators said one of the friends picked up a handgun, believing the weapon was unloaded, and pulled the trigger, firing a single round into and through their hand.

As the detective was providing first aid to the friend's gunshot wound, they realized they also had been struck in the hip by the same round.

Both gunshot victims were transported to Raulerson Hospital, where they are in stable condition and expected to recover fully.

The sheriff's office said their initial findings are that the shooting was unintentional. Evidence and witness statements also indicated the shooting was accidental.