Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Okeechobee County

Actions

Okeechobee County to open warming center this weekend

The center will open daily at 5:30 p.m. from Friday through Sunday
wptv-okeechobee-county-gov.jpg
Okeechobee County Government
wptv-okeechobee-county-gov.jpg
Posted at 1:06 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 13:06:59-05

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County is preparing for frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, which is forecast to impact the area this weekend.

Okeechobee County officials announced Thursday that the warming center at RiteLife, located at 202 NE 2nd Street, Suite 5 in Okeechobee will open beginning Friday.

The center will open daily at 5:30 p.m. through Sunday and will remain open until wind chills are above freezing the following morning.

The center may close for the night if no one shows up by 10 p.m.

Anyone needing to use the center should bring their own bedding.

No weapons, drugs, alcohol, or pets will be allowed in the center.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Spelling Bee promo

Enroll your school today!