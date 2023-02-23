Okeechobee County teacher accused of sexual relationship with child

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A teacher in Okeechobee County is in custody after the sheriff's office said she had a sexual relationship with a student.

Deputies said they received a call on Tuesday concerning Paige Leduc, 26.

The caller alleged that Leduc had or was having a romantic relationship with a minor.

While investigating the allegations, deputies said they learned that Leduc and the child met at an Okeechobee County school.

Investigators said a romantic relationship then began and continued until the two became sexually involved.

After investigating the case, a detective arrested Leduc and took her to the Okeechobee County Jail.

The sheriff's office said there was no information indicating that the sexual activity took place on school property.

Leduc faces a charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.