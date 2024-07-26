Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Okeechobee County

Actions

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect that ran from police

Police are searching for the suspect, Dwight D. Samuels, in the Basinger area
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office cruiser, generic
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office cruiser, generic
Posted at
and last updated

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect that fled from deputies in the Basinger area on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office initially said a suspect fled from a deputy near the 19600 Block of US 98 North, south of the Community Church of Basinger.

"He is described as a thin black male, 6 feet tall, possibly wearing a red or no shirt," the sheriff's office said.

In an update Thursday night, they said they still had not found the suspect, who was identified as Dwight D. Samuels, 43, of Fort Pierce.

Dwight Samuels

"Samuels is currently wanted for numerous warrants for violent crimes from several Florida counties," said the sheriff's office.

They did not say if the suspect is armed but added he has a "history of firearm violence and should be considered too dangerous for any of our citizens to confront."

K9s from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Okeechobee Correctional Institution, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, FWC, and U.S. Marshalls all joined in on the search. There was helicopter support from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask if you see Samuels and live in the Basinger area, to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.