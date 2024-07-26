Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect that ran from police

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect that fled from deputies in the Basinger area on Friday afternoon.

The sheriff's office initially said a suspect fled from a deputy near the 19600 Block of US 98 North, south of the Community Church of Basinger.

"He is described as a thin black male, 6 feet tall, possibly wearing a red or no shirt," the sheriff's office said.

In an update Thursday night, they said they still had not found the suspect, who was identified as Dwight D. Samuels, 43, of Fort Pierce.

Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office

"Samuels is currently wanted for numerous warrants for violent crimes from several Florida counties," said the sheriff's office.

They did not say if the suspect is armed but added he has a "history of firearm violence and should be considered too dangerous for any of our citizens to confront."

K9s from the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office, Okeechobee Correctional Institution, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, FWC, and U.S. Marshalls all joined in on the search. There was helicopter support from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Police ask if you see Samuels and live in the Basinger area, to call 911 immediately.