Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says it investigated threat to Yearling Middle School last week

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A person threatened to perform a school shooting at Yearling Middle School a week ago, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said in a Facebook post that a student made the threat in a Snapchat post on Aug. 29.

Info about the threat was made public Friday night, more than a week after the Snapchat post.

"We took this long to tell everyone because we wanted to ensure all boxes were checked with the investigation prior to releasing it," said Sgt. Jack Nash. "No one was ever in danger and the subject was with us during the investigation."

Nash, a spokesperson for the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, declined to give more information, citing "protections in law."

The sheriff's office said a student made the post. It also said in the Facebook post that a threat assessment was carried out at school and the investigation had "many layers of ongoing responses."

We reached out to the Okeechobee County School District, which didn't immediately return our request for comment.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office released more information after a 13-year-old was placed in juvenile detention for threatening a school shooting at Osceola Middle School in April, including details of the investigation.

The department's post says there are no ongoing threats.