Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office investigating attempted murder-suicide involving husband, wife

Deputies responded to the Oak Park subdivision last week and found a husband and wife with gunshot wounds
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says they're investigating an attempted murder-suicide that occurred last week.

On May 21, OCSO responded to the Oak Park subdivision and found a husband and wife with gunshot wounds.

The husband was declared dead on scene but the wife was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, and is expected to recover.

The sheriff's office says the couple were married and lived in the same residence. They did not provide names or details about what lead up to the incident.

OCSO's Criminal Investigations Division is still investigating the case.

