Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office arrest suspect who ran from deputies

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man who fled from deputies in the Basinger area Thursday afternoon was arrested, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office posted the capture in a Facebook post.

According to deputies, Dwight D. Samuels, 43, of Fort Pierce, ran away from Cpl. Michael Cauley Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, Cauley was conducting SWAT training across from the 98 Civic Center near the 1800 block of Highway 98 North, when deputies said they received information that a male matching the description from yesterday was hiding inside a pavilion at the civic center.

Deputies said Cauley and other units arrived to find Samuels, who ran away but was chased down on foot and arrested by Cauley.

Samuels is being held at Okeechobee County Jail for several felony charges and warrants from St. Lucie County, deputies said.