Okeechobee County School District to excuse absences Monday due to extreme cold weather forecast

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County Schools said it will excuse student absences Monday due to extremely cold temperatures predicted for the morning hours.

The district made the announcement Friday to prioritize student safety during the severe weather event, giving families flexibility to decide what's safest for their children.

"Student safety is always our top priority," Superintendent Dylan Tedders said in the news release. "When weather conditions create additional risk for students traveling to and from school, especially early in the morning, we want families to have the flexibility to make the decision they believe is safest for their child."

For families choosing to send children to school Monday, the district recommends the following safety precautions:



Students should dress in warm, layered clothing including jackets, coats, hats and gloves when possible. Parents should plan for extra time at bus stops and supervise younger students if feasible.



Families with children who have medical conditions that may be impacted by cold temperatures should consult their healthcare provider and consider additional precautions.

The district said it will continue monitoring weather conditions and share updates through school communications, Apptegy/Thrillshare alerts and district social media channels.