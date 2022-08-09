Watch Now
Okeechobee County man who was reported missing found dead in canal, deputies say

Alex Garland, 27, was reported missing by family on Aug. 6
Deputies have identified the body found in a canal in Okeechobee County.
Posted at 12:15 PM, Aug 09, 2022
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have identified the body of a man found in a canal in Okeechobee County over the weekend.

The body was discovered on Aug. 7 after the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office received a call for a dead body seen floating in the rim canal near Lake Okeechobee.

Law enforcement personnel removed the man from the water and later identified him as 27-year-old Alex Garland.

The Okeechobee resident had been reported missing by family on Aug. 6 and was last seen on Aug. 5.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Garland is urged to contact Detective Quinton Speed at (863) 763-3117 extension 5103; or leave an anonymous tip with Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.

