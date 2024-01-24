Okeechobee County man facing child pornography, bestiality charges following multi-layered investigation

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Okeechobee County man is facing child pornography and bestiality charges after the sheriff's office said illegal and explicit searches were found on his electronic devices.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said its criminal investigation into Thomas Elton McClain Jr. started on Sept. 11 of last year when the agency received a tip about him.

Two months later, when detectives went to McClain's home in Country Hill's Estates on Nov. 13, they found him driving a vehicle without a valid license.

The sheriff's office said detectives then searched McClain's home and found a loaded firearm magazine.

Because McClain has a felony record, he was arrested for being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, along with operating a motor vehicle while his driver's license was suspended or revoked.

Move ahead another two months, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that after conducting forensic searches on electronic devices from McClain's home, the agency found he had been searching for child pornography and bestiality — which is pornography involving animals — numerous times.

McClain was arrested and booked into the Okeechobee County Jail on additional charges of possession of child pornography, transmission of child pornography, and sexual activities involving animals.