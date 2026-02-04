Okeechobee County issues burn ban as drought and frost create dangerous fire conditions

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Okeechobee County is among several Florida counties that have imposed burn bans as drought conditions and recent freezing temperatures create dangerous fire conditions across the region.

Fire Chief Earl Wooten said the combination of extremely dry conditions and frost damage to vegetation has created unprecedented fire risks for this time of year.

"I mean, we get dry every year but not normally this fast, not normally this quick, and not normally this time of the year already," Wooten said.

The recent freezing temperatures have killed grass and vegetation throughout the county. The dead plant material now acts as kindling for potential fires.

"The last three mornings have been in the 20s here and it just looks like snow, you know, white frost,” said rancher Woody Larson. "The frost has killed the grass and it's just not going to come back anytime soon until we get some spring rain."

It's why Okeechobee County issued a burn ban.

"You got those human-caused fires, such as bonfires, burn barrels, campfires, all those things are human-caused fires, so if we can reduce the likelihood of that happening and then escape from that fire into the wildland," Wooten said.

The dangerous conditions were demonstrated Tuesday morning when fire-rescue crews responded to a trash fire that quickly spread to nearly two acres.

"That's a real prime example of the burn ban and how fast we can spread and why we don't need people burning right now," Wooten said.

Very little rain has kept the area in drought conditions, and the frost has made matters worse. All five counties in South Florida are experiencing moderate or severe drought levels.

"Every afternoon we're experiencing these increased brush fires, not only in Okeechobee, but across the state today," Wooten said.

Local ranchers are taking precautions to prevent fires. Larson said his operation has stopped burning debris piles for the past couple of months.

"We're not taking any chances with fire of any kind and probably next week we'll be disking fire lanes—fire breaks out next to the highway," Larson said. "You never know when somebody drives by and flicks out a cigarette and there you go."

