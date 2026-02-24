Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Okeechobee County deputy seriously injured after getting hit by car while on duty

Deputy Sheriff Austin Rhodes is in stable condition
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Okeechobee County deputy sustained serious injuries after being hit by a car while conducting traffic Monday evening, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputy Sheriff Austin Rhodes was conducting traffic at the intersection of U.S. 441 and Wolff Road due to a malfunctioning traffic signal when he was hit by a passenger vehicle. Rhodes was thrown a significant distance down the roadway from the force of impact.

Rhodes was taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with serious injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

