A drinking water warning is in place in Okeechobee after the Okeechobee Utility Authority found high levels of lead in water samples taken from nine homes. Officials say the lead sampling was part of routine monitoring — and that it remains unknown whether more homes are impacted.

The utility will continue sampling to determine the source, officials said.

WATCH: Okeechobee families demand answers as lead is found in drinking water at 9 homes

‘Nerve-wracking’: Okeechobee families demand answers as lead is found in drinking water at 9 homes

For resident Sierra Casian, a mother of five boys, the warning hit close to home.

"Kind of nerve-wracking that our water isn't even safe," Casian said.

Her family relies on water constantly — at home, at school and everywhere in between.

"They're always drinking water from somewhere — whether it's the hose or I mean they go through school. I send them with water and they come back they gotta constantly get water," Casian said.

The Okeechobee Utility Authority tested 70 water samples between June and July as part of the routine monitoring, finding high lead levels at the nine homes. Officials say the source of the lead is likely plumbing, pipes or fixtures at individual properties — not the broader water supply.

Pediatrician flagged concerns months ago

Casian said her pediatrician first raised concerns in May, warning that children in her baby's age group had shown elevated lead levels and recommending bloodwork.

"They said that he needed to get the bloodwork to be tested for lead because a bunch of kids in his age group had elevated lead levels. And that was shocking," Casian said.

Her baby was fortunately not exposed.

A follow-up exam was requested for the beginning of August. Casian said no testing was ever requested for her four other children.

What lead exposure can do to the body

Dr. Celina Moore of Moore Healthy Kids and Palm Beach Health Network said families should take two immediate steps.

"I ask them to do two things, test the water and test the child," Moore said.

Moore explained that lead exposure can cause serious harm. Acute intoxication — where a large amount of lead enters the body in a short period — can affect both adults and children, leading to cardiac abnormalities, brain issues and damage to other organs. Chronic low-level exposure can be harder to detect but may cause decreased IQ, behavioral problems and loss of attention.

Ingestion is the most common cause of exposure, whether through drinking water or contact with toys containing lead.

"For most cases of low lead exposure — just removal of the source of lead from consumption is enough for the body to clear the lead on its own. For higher levels, there are therapies. It's called chelation — those are done by doctors in order to bind the lead in the system and have the body excrete it," Moore said.

Moore also noted that lead cannot be detected without testing.

"Lead in water is tasteless, odorless, has no color to it so you don't know if your water has lead unless you test it," Moore said.

What families can do now

The Okeechobee Utility Authority says water testing is available through the agency and that proper water filters can help reduce lead exposure. Officials say they will continue monitoring water samples in impacted areas as they work to determine the full scope of the problem.

Casian urged the utility to stay consistent in its follow-through.

"Keep up with the recurring tests, because these are people's homes," Casian said. "We can't do without water.”

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