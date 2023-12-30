Man riding e-bike struck, killed by SUV in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUTY, Fla. — A 57-year-old Okeechobee County man riding an e-bike was struck and killed by an SUV in Okeechobee County, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 441 approximately 500 feet north of 96th Street.

A 53-year-old woman was driving a 2016 GMC Arcadia southbound on U.S. 441 at 55 mph, FHP said.

The man was traveling south on the highway on the paved shoulder on the e-bike.

The SUV driver told FHP as she approached the e-rder he began to get closer to the white lane marker. She began to slow down and move to the left.

And just before passing the rider, he turned left into the path of her vehicle, causing a collision, FHP said.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene by Okeechobee County Fire Rescue and the SUV driver as uninjured.

The road was closed in both directions for several hours, the sheriff's office posted on Facebook.