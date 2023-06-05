Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Okeechobee County

Actions

Man arrested in connection to man's body found in January in Okeechobee County

Remains found in wooded area
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office logo
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office
Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office logo
Posted at 5:19 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 17:19:38-04

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — An Okeechobee County man is facing murder charges after a man's body was found in a wooded area in January.

On Friday, arrest warrants will issued for James Doheny, 40, of Okeechobee for one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder, one count of destroying/tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and one count of mishandling dead human remains. In all the bonds totaled $265,000.

On Jan. 16, deputies discovered a body in a wooded area off Northeast 14th Avenue in the Douglas Park subdivision of Okeechobee County.

The family has enacted Marcy’s Law and the victim's identity will not be revealed.

 

 

 

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7