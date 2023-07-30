Watch Now
Inmate dies after attempting to 'take her own life,' Okeechobee Sheriff's Office says

Helen Dykes was awaiting trial on possession of weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jul 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-30 11:11:31-04

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate awaiting trial on possession of weapon/ammunition by a convicted felon died at the Okeechobee County Detention Facility on Sunday morning.

During an inmate check/county, Helen Dykes, 48, "was found in a severe state of distress from an attempt to take her own life," Okeechobee Sheriff's Office spokesman Jack Nash said in a news release.

Life-saving attempts — cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using an automated external defibrillator — by detention deputies were made but failed, and she was pronounced deceased by EMS personnel.

The medical examiner was called in, and the case will remain open until their office classifies a cause of death.

 "Our prayers go out to the family and friends of Ms. Dykes," Nash said.

 

