Four students arrested for written threats at Yearling Middle School, says sheriff's office

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Four students were arrested for written threats to harm or kill, according to the Okeechobee Sheriff's Office.

A joint threat assessment was launched by the sheriff's office and school district after a "serious incident" occurred at Yearling Middle School on September 26. A chat group was discovered with various threats made to others leading to the arrest of the four girls.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the sheriff's office urged parents to be aware of their child's online activity.

"This incident highlights a critical issue: the need for parents to be vigilant and accountable for their child’s online activity. The vast majority—an estimated 85-90%—of the issues we encounter in schools stem from unsupervised or poorly supervised use of social media and other online platforms..." the agency said. " Talk to them about the importance of handling their emotions in a healthy way and the severe consequences of making threats online. What may seem like a "joke" to them is no laughing matter to us or the broader community."

Education Students made threats at 7 schools in 48 hours. Here are the consequences Ethan Stein

All threatened individuals were said to be notified by the sheriff's office and school district.

If you have concerns about any potential threats or suspicious behavior, you are encouraged to report them through the FortifyFL app.