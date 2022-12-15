Former Okeechobee County construction employee arrested for grand theft, deputies say

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a former employer in Okeechobee County is behind bars.

Okeechobee County Sheriff's deputies arrested Samuel Vuleta on Dec. 15 following a lengthy investigation.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division said they began investigating Vuleta, a former employee at Slayton Construction, on March 22.

According to investigators, the company's owner, Michael Slayton, came to the sheriff's office with bank records and reasonable suspicion of thefts from the company and customers by Vuleta.

Deputies said bank records from Vuleta, Slayton Construction, checks written by customers, and interviews of customers involved provided enough evidence and probable cause to arrest Vuleta.

He faces numerous charges, including money laundering, grand theft and contractor fraud.

He is being held on $520,000 bond.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Any customers involved with Vuleta who believe they were scammed or taken advantage of can make an official complaint with the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office using their non-emergency line at 863-763-3117.