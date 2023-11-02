Flag dedication in Okeechobee a tribute to local heroes

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — You might pass it driving through Okeechobee every day now and VFW post 10539 wants you to know, it’s a dedication to our heroes.



A newly installed flagpole was officially dedicated at a ceremony Wednesday at the post named The Big Lake Post, as the banks of Lake Okeechobee are nearby.

The post’s color guard raised a brand-new American flag and Prisoner of War, Missing in Action (POWMIA) flag on the new pole Wednesday.

For military veterans who are members of this post, the ceremony meant much more than a flagpole.

"This flagpole is going to be dedicated to all our veterans who have lost their lives, all the law enforcement and the first responders," Commander Gary Bailey said. "To me, it’s all about community. And as you can see on our building, we served our country, but we’re still serving our community. That’s what it’s about.”

Bailey said the flag pole was obtained through fundraising and generous donations.

From the concrete poured by a local company, to the eagle on top of the flagpole, Bailey said it symbolizes the Okeechobee community coming together to support their heroes.