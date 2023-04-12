Firefighters seek to control 5-acre brush fire in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, fLA. — Firefighters from the Florida Forest Service and Okeechobee County Fire Department are seeking to control a 5-acre brush fire in the Fort Drum Wildlife Management Area near the Florida Turnpike, a state agency spokesman said Tuesday night.

The fire, which is between northwest 364th Street and Northwest 10th Avenue, was reported around 7 p.m., Miguel Nevarez, public information officer with the Florida Forest Service, told WPTV's Kate Hussey.

Besides forest personnel, county fire department personnel are on the scene.

Sheriff's office spokesman Jack Nash said "everybody and anybody are responding" from his agency.

Photo by Jessica Smith





Forest fire in Okeechobee County on April 11, 2023.



Jessica Smith provided video of the brush fire to WPTV.

People are asked to avoid Highway 441 North, through Northwest 342nd Trail to 364th Road, according to a Facebook post.

Nevarez said the Florida Forest Service has two dozers on the scene, and they are having issues with spot over, meaning this fire is creating mini-fires around the actual fire.

Photo by Jessica Smith Firefighters work to put out brush fire in Okeechobee County.

Although there is much vegetation in the area, there are only a few shacks and buildings. He there is little concern about a need for evacuations.

