Mobile home fire in Okeechobee County displaces family of 4, including 1 child

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — A family of four, including one child, has been displaced after their mobile home caught fire in Okeechobee County early Saturday.

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross responded to the fire on SE 22nd Court in the Treasure Island neighborhood to help coordinate emergency aid.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

"The Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect people to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the family to meet their disaster-caused needs," the Red Cross wrote in a statement.

