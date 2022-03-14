Watch
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Okeechobee County

Actions

Deputies searching for missing teen girl in Okeechobee County

Lisa Marie Yates
<a href="https://www.facebook.com/okeechobeesheriff?__cft__[0]=AZWkbCpzEuoIVPKVJiYyzDNJKNsNEqjxaAq8aQijMnKQD_4kIyneV8Kw6ZgjFlyEftRJbgqBxeTdeqa2D0lcDw4xP2G9KRb7JL0VxOTk53JDMy7_PCYtPMlTBT5PsXaRZFGVAiWAVt-eUg4Pmi50hEUy&amp;__tn__=-UC%2CP-R">Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office</a>
Lisa Marie Yates
Posted at 12:07 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 12:18:36-04

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for a missing teen in Okeechobee County.

Officials say Lisa Marie Yates was last seen getting into an unknown black Malibu vehicle on Saturday.

Lisa is described as standing 5'2'' and weighing 130 pounds with hazel eyes and brown shoulder length hair.

Authorities haven't disclosed her age, but described her as a teen who "an away from home here in Okeechobee County and has still not returned home to her family."

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective D.Satallante at 863.763.3117. Ext. 5100.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'WPTV Treasure Coast News Saturdays 7:00 PM' 480x360

WPTV Treasure Coast News