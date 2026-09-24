Central Elementary students get hands-on learning about environment through Guy Harvey Conservation School

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Central Elementary School in Okeechobee is now the only public school in the county to be named a Guy Harvey Conservation School. The program is giving students hands-on learning in environmental conservation through science, technology, engineering, arts and math (STEAM).

For Central Elementary, the partnership connects students to the natural world around them while helping them understand the importance of protecting Florida's waterways, wildlife and ecosystems.

WATCH BELOW: Okeechobee's Central Elementary named Guy Harvey Conservation School

Central Elementary in Okeechobee named a Guy Harvey Conservation School

Fifth graders at the school are already getting a deep dive into environmental conservation, learning about topics like sharks and shark anatomy.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite listened to students who say the projects are inspiring them to consider careers in STEAM.

"I would love to work with animals and teach kids what you learned in school," one fifth grader said.

Principal Jennifer Radcliff said the school's location near Lake Okeechobee gives students a special connection to nature.

"We live in a beautiful place here in Okeechobee and we want to make sure students know how to preserve this," Radcliff said.

Becoming a Guy Harvey Conservation School is a campus-wide effort. Teachers like Mrs. Biesiadecki will attend special training sessions throughout the year to bring new conservation lessons into the classroom.

"I wanted to be a marine biologist, but I became a science teacher. I get the best of both worlds because I can bring the ocean into my classroom," Biesiadecki said.

She is impressed and happy to see more girls interested in science and wildlife and hopes it encourages them to pursue careers in STEAM.

Students will have the opportunity to dissect the sharks, something teachers and staff say they didn't get to do until middle or high school.

The program also goes beyond the classroom by offering grants to support field trips and classroom supplies.

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