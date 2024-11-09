Who's stealing horses in St. Lucie and Okeechobee County?

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office is investigating a horse being stolen off a ranch in Fort Pierce on Friday.

WPTV has spoken with two other people in Okeechobee County, who had a similar story about their horses being stolen over the last two weeks.

Photos show the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is investigating those cases, but it's unclear if any of the cases are related as of Friday night.

Melanie MacGregor said her horse, Okie, is like another family member. She said she woke up and found the horse missing, then saw security footage showing a car with a trailer entering the property early in the morning and then leaving.

MacGregor believed Okie was in the trailer and called law enforcement.

WPTV Melanie MacGregor's horse, Okie. She says her daughters have been crying nonstop since his disappearance.

“I don’t know where he is," she told WPTV's Ethan Stein. "I don’t know if he’s okay. I don’t know if he’s being sold for money or being slaughtered.”

She said her five daughters have been crying nonstop over the stolen horse.

Matt Johnson, who lives in Okeechobee County, said his family is also devastated over three stolen horses. He said they found a clipped gate, tire tracks and a bag of food that Johnson believes was used to lure the horses.

“The most frustrating part is the lifelong heartbreak that I know my daughter, my wife and my kids are going to feel from this," Johnson said. "Obviously, me as well. But, this is going to crush them."

He said these horses were retired and "old guys" who didn't have to do work after treating their family so well.

Kelley Diaz, who is also from Okeechobee County, said her horse was stolen as well. She provided WPTV with a case number for her incident.

We reached out to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, whose spokesperson is out of the office until Tuesday for the Veteran's Day holiday.