4-year-old in critical condition after possible self-inflicted gunshot wound in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — A 4-year-old child was airlifted to St. Mary's Hospital in critical condition Tuesday afternoon after sustaining a possible self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home in Okeechobee, according to the Okeechobee Police Department.

Police and emergency crews responded to the 800 block of SE 8th Street at 1:33 p.m. Monday after receiving reports of the injured child, Okeechobee Police Department officials said. Okeechobee County Fire Rescue and the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Department assisted in the response.

The child was determined to be in critical condition upon arrival and was immediately transported by medical helicopter to St. Mary's Hospital, police said.

The incident remains under active investigation by the Okeechobee Police Department. Officials said no additional information was available Monday evening and that findings will be released once the investigation concludes.

