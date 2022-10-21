Watch Now
2 men in van offer children 'ride to school' in Okeechobee, deputies say

Van last seen headed south on NE 14th Ave. toward NE Park St.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Oct 21, 2022
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is warning parents about two men who have been offering children a "ride to school" in their van.

According to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, two men in an older-model black Chrysler van with tinted windows tried to "coax several children" inside Friday morning, promising them a "ride to school."

Deputies said the van was last seen near the Douglas Brown Community Center, headed south on Northeast 14th Avenue toward Northeast Park Street.

Anyone who sees the vehicle in the area is asked to call the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office at 863-763-3117.

