2 crashes involving emergency personnel cause delays in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Two separate crashes along US-441 in Okeechobee County are causing significant traffic delays Monday, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

The first crash, described as an officer-involved incident, occurred at the intersection of US-441 South and Charles Harvey Road.

As emergency units responded to the initial scene, a second crash occurred involving a responding unit en route to the original call. That collision happened at the intersection of US-441 and State Road 70, near the main traffic signal.

Emergency personnel are on scene at both locations, working to manage traffic flow and provide medical assistance as needed.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office is urging motorists traveling through the area to use extreme caution, expect significant traffic delays, and follow all directions from deputies and traffic control personnel on scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

