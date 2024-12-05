2 brothers wanted for murder in Kentucky arrested in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Two brothers wanted for murder in Kentucky have been arrested in Okeechobee, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they received an anonymous tip on Tuesday saying that Brian and Kevin Marquez-Chavez were living in a home in a rural area of Okeechobee County.

According to deputies, surveillance confirmed the information received which lead to a search warrant.

The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office SWAT and patrol units surrounded the home, deputies said. The brothers complied with instructions to come out of the home and were taken into custody without incident.

Brian, 21, and Kevin, 18, Marquez-Chavez are being held for extradition back to Kentucky, where they will face charges of murder and attempted murder, wanton endangerment in the first degree and criminal mischief in the first degree, deputies said.

Investigators said at no time was there ever any threat to citizens of Okeechobee County.