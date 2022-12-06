Watch Now
$10,000 reward offered after 27 firearms stolen from Okeechobee pawnshop

Robbery occurred Nov. 28 at Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry
Posted at 12:59 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 13:02:58-05

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Two people are wanted after multiple firearms were stolen last month from a pawnshop in Okeechobee County.

Multiple agencies, including the ATF, announced Monday a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the thefts.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 28 just before 4:30 a.m. at the Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry located at 119 South Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee.

Once inside, one of the thieves fired twice into the display cases to gain access to the firearms.

Investigators said a total of 27 weapons were stolen.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or text ATFMIA to 63975 to report information.

