$10,000 reward offered after 27 firearms stolen from Okeechobee pawnshop

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — Two people are wanted after multiple firearms were stolen last month from a pawnshop in Okeechobee County.

Multiple agencies, including the ATF, announced Monday a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the thefts.

The robbery occurred on Nov. 28 just before 4:30 a.m. at the Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry located at 119 South Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee.

.@ATFMiami together w/@NSSF @OkeeSheriff & Okeechobee City PD a REWARD of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to arrests in the Wild Side Pawn & Jewelry burglary that occurred on 11/28. CALL 1-888-ATF-TIPS *YOU CAN REMAIN ANONYMOUS* pic.twitter.com/Sxz7Pc3ufK — ATF Miami (@ATFMiami) December 5, 2022

Once inside, one of the thieves fired twice into the display cases to gain access to the firearms.

Investigators said a total of 27 weapons were stolen.

Anyone with any information about this crime should contact the ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS or text ATFMIA to 63975 to report information.