Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Woman dies after SUV goes off Kanner Highway, crashes into tree

Vehicle first went onto shoulder
deadly-crash-generic
Copyright Associated Press
Associated Press
deadly-crash-generic
Posted at 1:12 PM, Dec 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-30 13:12:53-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A woman crashed into a tree off Kanner Highway and died, Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The crash was reported at 2:55 a.m.

FHP said the 2015 white Nissan SUV was traveling eastbound on Kanner Highway (State Road 76) approximately a quarter-mile west of Bridge Road.

FHP's peliminary investigation indicates that the Nissan left the paved roadway and went onto the grass shoulder north of the roadway. The vehicle then stuck a tree.

The driver, listed as 25-40 years old by FHP, was pronounced deceased on the scene by Martin County Fire Rescue.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE