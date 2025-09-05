Woman arrested for DUI after falling asleep in car on bridge in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said they arrested a woman who was found asleep at the wheel in the middle of traffic.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said while conducting traffic enforcement on the Stuart Causeway Bridge Thursday morning, a deputy noticed a car stopped on the bridge.

Inside, deputies said they found Abbie Lynn Schagrin asleep at the wheel, with a crack pipe next to her in plain view, and a toddler and an infant unrestrained and asleep in the back seat.

MCSO said they safely removed the children from the car and Schagrin, who was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was taken to Martin County Jail.

Schagrin was arrested on charges of:

• DUI refusal (with license suspended)

• Possession/use of drug paraphernalia

• Tampering with evidence

• 2 counts of child neglect

Deputies said Schagrin also has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for battery, DUI, property damage, methamphetamine manufacturing, possession of controlled substances, resisting arrest, and disorderly intoxication.

The children were released to family members, according to deputies.