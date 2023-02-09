Watch Now
Woman, 69, killed after motorcycle crashes into Martin County canal

Wreck occurred along Southwest Allapattah Road
Posted at 3:02 PM, Feb 09, 2023
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 69-year-old woman from Jensen Beach died Thursday after crashing her motorcycle into a Martin County canal, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Investigators said the wreck happened at 11:14 a.m. on Southwest Allapattah Road, about a mile south of Martin Highway.

The woman was traveling northbound on Southwest Allapattah Road at the time of the wreck, an FHP crash report said.

However, for unknown reasons, the motorcycle went off the road and into a canal.

The rider, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

