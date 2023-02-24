Watch Now
NewsTreasure CoastRegion Martin County

Actions

Wildlife officers hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Martin County

Driver 'under the influence' rear-ends officers, hits second vehicle, then flips over and catches fire, FWC says
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
A red sedan flipped over on the side of Interstate 95 in Martin County following a hit-and-run crash on Feb. 23, 2023.jpg
Posted at 10:41 AM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-24 10:41:26-05

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Martin County on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a spokeswoman for the FWC, a red sedan "traveling at a high rate of speed" on the highway rear-ended the officers, who were in an unmarked FWC vehicle.

After the crash, the sedan took off, hit another vehicle on I-95, then flipped over and caught fire in a wooded area next to the interstate.

The two FWC officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, whose name has not been released, was arrested for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and causing a hit-and-run crash with injuries, according to the FWC.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Stream Your WPTV Local News

WATCH FREE! 24/7