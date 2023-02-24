Wildlife officers hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Two Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95 in Martin County on Thursday, authorities said.

According to a spokeswoman for the FWC, a red sedan "traveling at a high rate of speed" on the highway rear-ended the officers, who were in an unmarked FWC vehicle.

After the crash, the sedan took off, hit another vehicle on I-95, then flipped over and caught fire in a wooded area next to the interstate.

Update: Thursday’s I95 pursuit & crash.



Crews arrived after unmarked FWC vehicle was allegedly rear ended by a red sedan.



The driver fled, sideswiped 1 car & hit another before rolling & catching fire. They had minor injuries.



Bystander & FWC officer also had minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/MfpWc8Ynhc — Martin County Fire Rescue (@MartinCountyFR) February 24, 2023

The two FWC officers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the sedan, whose name has not been released, was arrested for driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, and causing a hit-and-run crash with injuries, according to the FWC.