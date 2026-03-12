Why were these palm trees cut down at a wildlife refuge in Martin County?

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — When a Martin County couple called WPTV about trees being chopped down at a natural area they visit, we went searching for solutions.

They sent us these pictures of palm trees cut down and debris left along a shoreline just south of Hobe Sound.

Why were these palm trees cut down in Martin County?

The couple, who said they had been visiting this natural area for many years, thought the trees had been cut down at Jonathan Dickinson State Park. However, WPTV learned that the trees were chopped down at the nearby Nathaniel P. Reed Hobe Sound National Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) sent WPTV a statement that said some of the trees aren't native to this area and were removed to manage non-native plant species.

Missy Juntunen, who works for the USFWS and is the manager of the refuge, sent the following statement to WPTV: