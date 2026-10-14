'We need help': Martin County transit cuts put strain on United Way's Ride United program

STUART, Fla. — The United Way of Martin County is calling on the community for support as transit services for residents face mounting challenges.

The organization says the MARTY bus shutdown last week was just the tip of the iceberg. The United Way has been seeing an increased need for transit services following state budget cuts earlier this year.

WATCH BELOW: United Way's Ride United program strained by surge in transit requests

United Way's Ride United program strained by surge in transit requests

Henry Hayden relies on community transit services to get to and from work. As an adult on the autism spectrum, he and his mom, Leigh Hayden, say his job gives him purpose.

"It feels like I'm independent. I can do stuff on my own," Henry Hayden said. "I like working because I like to talk to people. I like to get some knowledge."

"The gifts that come with having Henry employed — they're so huge," Leigh Hayden said.

In August, state budget cuts reduced funding for Community Coach, a program that helps disabled people like Henry get around. The cuts meant any disabled riders under age 70 had to find a new means of transportation.

"I said I don't know what to do," Henry Hayden said.

"It was like having the bottom drop out. This is our lifeline, and until you know that, you really don't understand how important something like transportation is," Leigh Hayden said.

Carol Houwaart-Diez, president and CEO of the United Way of Martin County, says many turned to the organization's "Ride United" program following the Community Coach cuts. It is the same program that Martin County residents are now using amid the MARTY Bus shutdown.

"When that closed, everything fell on the United Way. It's just really put a strain on us financially," Houwaart-Diez said.

Region Martin County Emergency contract aims to restore MARTY bus service Samantha Gutierrez

Last year alone, "Ride United" provided over 7,600 trips. In the last three and a half months, the organization says it has already completed over 2,800 trips.

"We need help, we need people to really start looking at how we can get that funding restored because we shouldn't be the only solution," Houwaart-Diez said.

Without services like "Ride United," people like Henry Hayden would lose their independence.

"I'm eternally grateful," Henry Hayden said.

"Transportation is the piece of the puzzle that hooks to self-esteem to groceries to purpose to his character," Leigh Hayden said.

The United Way is calling on the community for help to support the increased need for community transit services.

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