MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Warfield Boulevard in Indiantown is shut down in both directions after a crash involving two vehicles.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) says a pickup truck was hit by an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed.

Both drivers were transported to Lawnwood Hospital in critical condition. The pickup truck driver was airlifted.

MCSO asks drivers to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story and will be updated.