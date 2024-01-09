Train makes emergency stop when Arizona man drives onto track after leaving bar

JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — A passenger train made an emergency stop after an intoxicated man from Arizona crashed his truck on the tracks, the Martin County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Kenneth Allen Deering, 39, of Kingman, told deputies he had just left a Jensen Beach bar, and was baffled at how his truck crashed into a switch on the train tracks near the downtown Jensen Beach roundabout, according to a post on Facebook.

The post didn't explain when the incident occurred or whether it was a Brightline or Amtrak train. Also, WPTV wasn't able to reach the sheriff's office public information officer.

Deering was driving southbound on the northbound set of railroad tracks, just ahead of a oncoming southbound train. The train’s conductor successfully was able to maneuver an emergency stop, nearly avoiding a collision, the sheriff's office said.

Deering told deputies he was not driving the truck, and blamed the incident on a woman he said he met at the bar, but he didn’t know her name or where she went. But witnesses said Deering was the only person in the vehicle.

Deering has three prior DUI convictions, two in Missouri and one in South Carolina. Because this is his fourth DUI arrest in his lifetime, is facing a felony charge. He was taken to the Martin County jail.

