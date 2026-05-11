Traffic stop on I-95 in Martin County leads to seizure of 31,000 pills, arrest of Hungarian national

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop on Interstate 95 in Martin County resulted in a big drug bust and the arrest of a Hungarian national who deputies said is in the U.S. illegally.

According to a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page on Monday, the suspect, Zolton Otto Ganoczi, 36, faces multiple charges in the case.

Investigators said a deputy spotted Ganoczi's vehicle speeding, prompting them to pull him over.

During the stop, the deputy discovered that Ganoczi had suspended driver's licenses in New York and Florida, prompting him to be placed under arrest.

The sheriff's office also said that he had "signs of impairment, including profuse sweating, rapid speech, a stutter, and dilated pupils."

A clear baggie was also spotted on the driver's side door, which investigators said contained suspected methamphetamine.

"Ganoczi later admitted to using the methamphetamine earlier in the day and consuming psilocybin mushroom gummies," the sheriff's office Facebook post said. "While conducting the inventory of the towed vehicle, deputies uncovered more than 31,000 pills concealed inside mail-style envelopes hidden in a container in the trunk."

Investigators said Ganoczi initially claimed he was from New York and told deputies he was "just doing his job" making delivery runs.

According to the sheriff's office, the pills included substances marketed as:



Ambien

Rivotril

Lunata

And also other drugs associated with:



Diazepam

Clonazepam (Klonopin)

Alprazolam (Xanax)

Investigators said Ganoczi admitted he had already completed several delivery stops and was heading to additional drop-offs at the time of his arrest.

Ganoczi was arrested and faces the following charges:

• Unlawful speed

• DUI

• Possession of a controlled substance

• Driving while license suspended

• Five counts of possession with intent to sell/manufacture/deliver a controlled substance

Deputies seized the vehicle and all of the drugs inside the vehicle. Ganoczi is being held at the Martin County Jail.

Investigators later discovered Ganoczi is from Hungary and is in the U.S. illegally, and now has an ICE detainer placed on him.