Toddler drowns in pond on family's property in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A 23-month-old boy died Tuesday evening after being found floating in a pond on his family's property, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The child was playing outside in the yard along Darling Street with family members shortly after 5 p.m. when he slipped out of sight for a brief period. When the child's mother and aunt realized he was missing, they began searching for him and found him in a pond on the property.

The family immediately rushed the toddler to Cleveland Clinic South, where medical staff performed lifesaving efforts. Despite their attempts, he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

Family members told investigators the child was out of their sight for no more than 10 minutes.

Martin County Sheriff's Office criminal investigators interviewed everyone present at the scene and are reviewing the circumstances surrounding the tragedy. The investigation remains ongoing.