Teen injured when her boat goes under bridge

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A teen was taken by helicopter to a nearby hospital in serious condition after she was injured in a boating accident Saturday night, according to Martin County Fire Rescue said.

At 7:15 p.m., the agency responded to a report of an injured boater at Leighton Park.

Firefighters and EMS personnel assisted the teen, who reportedly was hurt after the boat she was riding in attempted to go under the Palm City Bridge, according to Martin County Fire Rescue.

LifeStar was deployed and she was taken to a nearby hospital, according to a post on X.

Crews also helped another boater potentially injured during the incident, the agency said.