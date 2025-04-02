Tattooed man arrested on burglary charges after he's spotted 'moving door to door' at Jensen Beach complex

The Martin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man suspected of attempted burglary early Wednesday morning, after a homeowner at a Jensen Beach apartment complex spotted him going from door to door.

Surveillance footage shows a man with horn tattoos on his face, carrying two large bags at a the door of an apartment on North East Ocean Boulevard.

After a search, MCSO deputies located and arrested 46-year-old Jonathan Richards nearby. He was charged with attempted occupied burglary, possession of burglary tools and resisting arrest without violence.

Deputies say Richards also has a sex offender registry violation.

In a post to social media, MCSO said the bags Richards was carrying, which possibly contained stolen items, have not yet been located.