Tampa women traveled to Martin County to sell cocaine, meth, deputies say

STUART, Fla. — Two Tampa women have been arrested after they traveled to the Treasure Coast for the purposes of selling illegal drugs, deputies said.

Juanita Fluckes, 25, and Lauren Rosetti, 32, face charges of trafficking methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, delivery of cocaine, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, detectives identified the women as key suspects in the ongoing sale and distribution of cocaine and meth in the area.

The women, who have ties to the Treasure Coast, were arrested Friday night when they showed up expecting to make a "lucrative drug sale," deputies said.

Fluckes and Rosetti had 8 ounces of meth and a ½-ounce of cocaine in their possession, deputies said.

During a search of their Stuart hotel room, deputies also found 16 grams of fentanyl and the women's personal supply of Narcan, deputies said.