SWAT standoff in Palm City ends after shots fired

A SWAT standoff at a Palm City home has ended safely after reports of shots fired and a domestic-related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office said the situation on Southwest Bessey Creek Trail, near Murphy Road, has been safely resolved.

Deputies initially responded to reports of shots fired outside the residence. Additional calls indicated the incident was domestic-related and involved an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The armed suspect barricaded inside the home. SWAT and the Hostage Negotiation Team worked to safely resolve the situation.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

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