SWAT ends hours-long standoff after man fires at park ranger in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A man fired shots at a park ranger and then barricaded himself in his mother's home for several hours Sunday evening, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began at about 6 p.m. just behind Jonathan Dickinson State Park's Boy Scout Camp.

The ranger, who lives and works there, reported that a group of five men, including the two brothers, had jumped the fence into the park to go fishing. When the ranger asked them to leave, the situation escalated.

The park ranger said the five men were apparently drinking heavily. The conversation was initially cordial but became more confrontational when the suspect, Douglas Bunker, fired several rounds in the direction of the park ranger. One of the men called 911, saying Bunker was not doing well mentally.

Bunker, who is in his late 40s, and his brother made their way to their mother's home on North Passage community in Tequesta.

Investigators said their mother tried to get Bunker out, but he challenged deputies to come get him. Bunker's brother remained in the house willingly with him the entire time.

Sheriff John Budensiek said the incident may have stemmed from a fatal crash in Indiantown on Friday, where Bunker's nephew was killed in a fiery car crash.

"Both of them had been grieving heavily, had been drinking heavily, and tonight was a culmination of all the emotions and alcohol and not thinking clearly," Budenseik said.

SWAT teams successfully removed Bunker from the home after several hours. No one was hurt in the incidents.

Aviation and drones were used by law enforcement in the operation. Homes were placed on lockdown but were lifted by about 10:30 p.m.

Bunker was taken to the Martin County jail. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a firearm.