SUV flips over on train tracks in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's Office said trains may be delayed Wednesday morning after a car flipped over on the railroad tracks.

In a Facebook post just before 8:15 a.m., the sheriff's office said a red SUV rolled over on the tracks south of Cove Road in the Port Salerno area.

The driver wasn't hurt, but the sheriff's office said train traffic is expected to be impacted for the next couple of hours, which could cause backups at railroad track intersections.

"Please approach crossings slowly and with caution," the sheriff's office said.