Strong winds, king tides flood parts of Martin County as officials warn of more high water

MARTIN COUNTY — WPTV has been following flooding on the Treasure Coast caused by strong winds and king tides on Monday.

In Martin County, off Dyer Point Road in Palm City, parts of the area were completely underwater.

WATCH BELOW: Flooding swamps parts of Palm City amid king tides, strong winds

King tides, strong winds flood areas of Martin County

Terresa Baldwin, who lives off the roadway, said it was flooded for a few hours, but water has since retreated.

"You could smell the sewage; it was really stinky, it was bad," Baldwin said. "There were dead copperheads, so the snakes are coming out. They're getting flushed out with the water."

Baldwin said she was also dealing with flooding in her backyard along one of the finger canals.

She showed WPTV the water over her dock and in her new patio.

"The wind was blowing so hard, so it was like waves crashing in your backyard, and you're like, no, nobody wants to see that," Baldwin said.

Despite the water going down, she is still worried about what could happen in the next few days.

"The biggest concern for us is getting water from both sides. What do you do, especially when you're trying to sleep, and you don't know if the water's going to come up more or what's going to get damaged at night when you really can't see," Baldwin said.

With high tide later Monday night, the sheriff’s office told WPTV the situation could get worse.

Lt. Dave Rosko said they have three high-water vehicles ready for rescue efforts and urged neighbors to think twice before driving through the water.

"Understand the limitations of your vehicle and do not drive through the high waters," Rosko said. "If your vehicle gets disabled there, it may turn into a rescue event where we need to come out and ensure your safety."

Rosko said neighbors living in coastal communities should be aware of future tides before traveling.