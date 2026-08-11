SR 710 crash survivor reunites with Martin County Fire Rescue crew who saved his life

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Taylor Cantin survived a deadly head-on collision last month and returned over the weekend to thank the firefighters and paramedics who pulled him from the wreckage.

Cantin, of Indiantown, survived a head-on collision on State Road 710 near Southwest Silver Fox Lane/Fox Brown Road back on July 5 at around 2 a.m.

WATCH PREVIOUS COVERAGE BELOW: State Road 710 claims another life in Martin County

40-year-old man killed in head-on crash on State Road 710

His Toyota Tundra collided with a Kia Optima, leaving his truck with major front-end damage that trapped him inside. The driver of the Kia, a 40-year-old man, died at the scene.

Martin County Fire Rescue's Station 24 crews responded and extricated Cantin from the wreckage. A LifeStar medical helicopter then flew him to the hospital, where he was treated for traumatic injuries.

Martin County Fire Rescue said they rarely hear from the patients they rescue, but when Cantin saw a flyer for a Station 24 open house, he knew he wanted to thank the team that saved his life.

Over the weekend, Cantin reunited with the crew and Martin County Fire Rescue said the moment was powerful — their firefighters were able to get to know Cantin beyond the emergency response and see firsthand that the work they do makes a difference.