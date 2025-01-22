Watch Now
South Fork High School senior achieves 6.2 GPA while excelling on the golf course

Lily Boulter is a senior at South Fork High School in Martin County is an AP scholar with a 6.2 GPA.
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Lily Boulter is a senior at South Fork High School in Martin County is an AP scholar with a 6.2 GPA.

Additionally, Boulter is the student government vice president and a member of both the Spanish National Honor Society and the National Honor Society.

But, that's not all— Boulter is also a golf standout. Her love for the sport dates back to when she was a child.

My grandpa introduced me to it when I was like seven years old. I didn't really like it," Boulter said. "I thought it was more for old people."

The game she quit as a child she picked up again as a high school freshman, while South Fork Atheltic Director Ed Geiger recalls the struggle to put together a team.

"Our girl's golf program when I first got here where we couldn't field a team," Geiger said. "We'd have three or four girls show up for a match."

During Boulter's sophomore year, she got friends to start playing for the team. Now, the girls' team has excelled with back-to-back regional appearances. Boulter herself has made back-to-back singles state appearances.

"It's pretty crazy. My freshman year, I wouldn't have expected to get so good," Boulter said. "I was barely shooting in the 100s, but now I'm shooting in the 70s mostly."

